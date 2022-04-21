Hailsham youngsters enjoy graffiti art workshop and help renovate cafe

The event meant young people benefited from a professional graffiti art class, helping to renovate the centre. Young people were treated to the workshop led by a professional graffiti artist as part of the Know Knives project, which supports young people to make more positive choices when it comes to youth violence, knife crime and the carrying of weapons.

The graffiti artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, has held workshops in Korea, Brazil, Mexico and hard to reach young people in deprived areas all over the world. He says graffiti art helped turn his life around when he was a teenager and steered him on the correct path to adulthood.

The artist taught young people in attendance at the Square Youth Cafe the art of spray painting and watched on as they created their own compositions in a bid to give the youth centre a makeover, as part of a scheme to promote and reward positive behaviour in the community.

Simeon Brown, deputy youth service manager, with Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook

Andy Joyes, youth service manager, said: “Young people felt inspired, got creative and had fun making art to be installed within and spruce up the Square Youth Cafe. The aim of the visit by the graffiti artist was to produce positive issue-based art at The Square that not only looks fantastic, but provides young people with a creative voice and make people think.