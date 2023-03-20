Hailsham Youth Service continues to offer various after-school and evening activity sessions for young people, although a change in opening times will take effect from April 1.

The service, which provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area, operates the Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Eastside Youth Hub and Safehub sessions on weekdays.

A varied line-up of free activities have been designed to liven up the spring and forthcoming summer period and encourage even more young people through the doors of the youth centres.

Andy Joyes, youth service manager, said: "Our clubs, centres and activities give young people an opportunity to create friendships and promote wellbeing, and they always look forward to the various activities and are keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team.

Square Youth Cafe frontage (1 Market Square)

"With a slight change in operating hours from 1st April, we are pleased to be able to offer something for young people after school, on weekday evenings and during the school holidays, the wide range of activities available fulfilling our aim to improve the life chances of young people in the town."

From April 1, and operating all year round including school holidays, the opening times for the various youth centres are:

Square Youth Cafe (1 Market Square, Hailsham) – Monday to Friday, 3.15pm-5.15pm (school years 6-8) and 6.15pm-8.30pm (school years 9-12).

Monday Youth Club (James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham) – Every Monday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Friday Night Project Open Ski at Knockhatch Ski Centre

Hellingly Youth Hub (Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly) – Every Wednesday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Eastside Youth Hub (Hailsham East Community Centre, Orion Close) – Every Thursday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Friday Night Project (Various locations) – School years 7-11.

Safehub (1 Market Square, Hailsham – incorporating Sexual Health and Detached Service) – Fridays, 3pm-6pm.

Youth Shelter in Market Square

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service visit hailshamyouthservice.org or email [email protected]

