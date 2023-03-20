Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Hailsham Youth Service: change of opening times at clubs and hubs

Hailsham Youth Service continues to offer various after-school and evening activity sessions for young people, although a change in opening times will take effect from April 1.

By Terry HallContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

The service, which provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area, operates the Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Eastside Youth Hub and Safehub sessions on weekdays.

A varied line-up of free activities have been designed to liven up the spring and forthcoming summer period and encourage even more young people through the doors of the youth centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy Joyes, youth service manager, said: "Our clubs, centres and activities give young people an opportunity to create friendships and promote wellbeing, and they always look forward to the various activities and are keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team.

Most Popular
Square Youth Cafe frontage (1 Market Square)
Square Youth Cafe frontage (1 Market Square)
Square Youth Cafe frontage (1 Market Square)

"With a slight change in operating hours from 1st April, we are pleased to be able to offer something for young people after school, on weekday evenings and during the school holidays, the wide range of activities available fulfilling our aim to improve the life chances of young people in the town."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From April 1, and operating all year round including school holidays, the opening times for the various youth centres are:

Square Youth Cafe (1 Market Square, Hailsham) – Monday to Friday, 3.15pm-5.15pm (school years 6-8) and 6.15pm-8.30pm (school years 9-12).

Monday Youth Club (James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham) – Every Monday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Friday Night Project Open Ski at Knockhatch Ski Centre
Friday Night Project Open Ski at Knockhatch Ski Centre
Friday Night Project Open Ski at Knockhatch Ski Centre

Hellingly Youth Hub (Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly) – Every Wednesday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Eastside Youth Hub (Hailsham East Community Centre, Orion Close) – Every Thursday: session one, 6.15pm-7.30pm (school years 6-8); and session two, 7.45pm-9pm (school years 9-11).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday Night Project (Various locations) – School years 7-11.

Safehub (1 Market Square, Hailsham – incorporating Sexual Health and Detached Service) – Fridays, 3pm-6pm.

Youth Shelter in Market Square
Youth Shelter in Market Square
Youth Shelter in Market Square

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service visit hailshamyouthservice.org or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Beautiful Bluebell Walk in Eastbourne area will support Sussex charities

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Hailsham car wash could be replaced with electric vehicle charging points

HAVE YOU READ? Independent East Sussex gift retailer Maybugs nominated twice for prestigious awards

Hailsham