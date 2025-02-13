The upcoming half term runs from Monday, February 17 – Friday, February 21.
Here’s a list of things you can get involved in throughout the week to keep the kids entertained.
We’ve tried to include as many free, or at least affordable, options as possible.
Let us know if we’ve missed your favourite spot for the school holidays!
1. Half term activities near me: 8 things to do with the family in Eastbourne
2. Drusillas for £1 - February 15 - 23
Kids can enter Drusillas for £1 during February half term as Drusillas marks its 100 year anniversary! Each full paying person (adult or child) can bring one accompanying child (two - 15 years) for £1, for a full Drusillas day out, on visits from February 15 - 23, Drusillas said. Photo: Contributed
3. East Sussex libraries
Free activities for children of all ages will be held at libraries across East Sussex during half term. Sessions include fun crafting, mindfulness colouring, and treasure hunts for younger children, plus graphic novel workshops for teens. The events are free and you don’t need to be a library member to come along. For more information, visit: https://eastsussex.spydus.co.uk/cgi-bin/spydus.exe/MSGTRN/WPAC/EVENTS?HOMEPRMS=EVSESPARAMS Photo: Contributed
4. Family Day: Folklore at the Towner - Friday, February 21
Artists Ruby Campion and Yanaëlle Ritter invite you to explore 'weird and wonderful' Sussex folk tales through performance, shadow-play and a giant interactive map. The activities will take place across the whole building, and is completely free. The activities are recommended for ages above five. Event runs from 12pm - 4pm. Photo: Staff