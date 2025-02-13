3 . East Sussex libraries

Free activities for children of all ages will be held at libraries across East Sussex during half term. Sessions include fun crafting, mindfulness colouring, and treasure hunts for younger children, plus graphic novel workshops for teens. The events are free and you don’t need to be a library member to come along. For more information, visit: https://eastsussex.spydus.co.uk/cgi-bin/spydus.exe/MSGTRN/WPAC/EVENTS?HOMEPRMS=EVSESPARAMS Photo: Contributed