Halloween has become an increasingly popular celebration over the past few years for children, families and young people especially, but it is important not to have fun at the expense of others.

To make it easy to see who’s welcoming of trick and treaters and who doesn’t wish to be disturbed, Sussex Police have produced trick or treat posters.

If you see someone displaying a no trick or treat poster, please be considerate and do not call at those homes.

Sussex Police have revealed their top tips on how you can have a safe and responsible Halloween. Picture by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tips for a safer Halloween:

Young children should be accompanied by an adult.

Stay in well-lit areas.

Consider calling only at houses where you know the occupants, rather than strangers.

Respect the privacy and wishes of people who do not want to take part in trick or treat – observe the 'No Trick or Treaters please' posters people may display in doors or windows.

For residents

Residents are advised to continue to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers.

One way to deter unwanted trick or treaters on October 31 is to print and display the 'no trick or treaters' poster.

If you feel unsafe

Don’t open your door if you’re unsure who is there. Use your spyhole, look out of a window, and use your door chain if you do decide to open your door.

Have a contact number of a close relative or good neighbour to hand by your telephone, just in case you need to phone them.

If you are part of a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, let your coordinator know that you will be on your own at Hallowe’en. If you are a coordinator, please identity people in your scheme that may be vulnerable and offer them reassurance.

If you are driving on the evening of October 31, remember that excited children may be crossing the road unexpectedly, so slow down in residential areas and take extra care.

There will be increased patrols this Halloween to deter any anti-social behaviour; officers will be quick to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.

Sussex Police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour at any time of the year.

To report anti-social behaviour please report online.

