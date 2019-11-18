Halloween Brexit deadline fails to deter budding Lewes linguists

Students from a Lewes school travelled to Germany despite their return trip coinciding with the proposed October 31 Brexit ‘deadline’.

The Lewes Old Grammar School students departed for an exchange trip in October to stay with schoolchildren from Heiligenhaus, North Rhine-Westphalia.

LOGS teacher, Kara Alpers, said: “Obviously, when we made the arrangements for this trip there was a question mark over the Brexit date and we knew it may coincide with our return trip.

“We are really delighted that we went ahead with the trip anyway because the children really loved it and have made some good friends from Germany.”

She said the German families made the students ‘feel so welcome’ with the German school’s headmistress and deputy mayor of Heiligenhaus noting the importance of the exchange in a speech.

The Lewes students from year groups 9-12 stayed with German host families and tried local dishes.

During the trip, they also toured Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, watched a regional hockey match, and explored Cologne whilst making new friends and improving their language skills.

They also caught the attention of a local newspaper who reported on their visit from the town’s deputy mayor and asked them about the impact of Brexit on their trip.