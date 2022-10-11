Halloween fun for kids at East Sussex farm attraction

Sharnfold Farm - situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham - is inviting everyone to grab your boots, throw on your coat (or Ghoulish costume) and head down for some Halloween fun. All activities run from October 22-31.

Attractions include: Spooky-themed trail and activities; Pumpkin carving in the Sussex Barn (*24th-28th only); stunning Halloween displays as well as other family activities. The farm shop and cafe will be open.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "We've had great fun putting our Halloween offer together, and we're really hoping it will be a fun and very busy week. We have put together an event focused around the family, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of our ever-popular pumpkin carving.

"No October would be complete at Sharnfold without our Halloween display, and we are working hard to ensure it will be one of the best yet. We are literally going to transform Sharnfold Farm for the spooky season."

Tickets are on sale now. To avoid disappointment, booking in advance is highly recommended. Online prices (booking fees apply) are child – Halloween Trail £5.95; adult – Halloween Trail £4.95

Pumpkin Carving and Halloween Trail is £9.95 (includes one pumpkin); 24th-26th October only Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pumpkin-carving-spooktacular-halloween-trail-tickets-409435160587. You can also find out more about Sharnfold Farm by visiting www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk.

