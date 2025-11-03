Hallowe’en House with secret spooky room supports Worthing community group Celebration Foundation

A spooky Hallowe'en House in Worthing drew families into a secret room where portraits changed faces and characters jumped out.

The frightful fun in Galsworthy Close was organised by Ron and Stacey Carney to raise money for Celebration Foundation, a grassroots community group that helps families, schools and individuals afford the moments that matter.

Oshi Walker, from the community interest company, said: "We raised £46.50 but more importantly it was a jam-packed, spooky and really fun night. We met loads of fantastic people, saw some amazing costumes and raised plenty of awareness about who we are and what we do.

"The front garden was full of spooky decorations and the porch gave people a good fright but down the alley was the secret bit with a spooky room, characters jumping out, fog-filled cauldrons, portraits that changed faces, lightning, projections and lasers. We’re so grateful for all the support and can’t wait to do it again next year, even bigger and better."

Celebration Foundation raises funds through creative, family-friendly events with the aim of ensuring no one has to miss out on celebrations like proms, birthdays, leavers’ events and Christmas. Celebration resources are available for hire, helping families and schools to create magical memories without high costs.

Next on the calendar is the Whoville Christmas Event on Sunday, November 30, at Worthing Boys Club from 11am to 3pm. Free entry, with activities from £1. There will be photo opportunities with the Grinch and Santa, and Santa’s North Pole postmaster will be there with his magical postbox. There will also be festive games, DIY Christmas stalls and lots of fun for families.