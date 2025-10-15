Halloween panto coming to Bognor - 'oh no it isn't'

Residents in Bognor Regis are being invited to enjoy a spooky night of laughter and entertainment this Halloween as The Phoenix Centre prepares to host a family-friendly pantomime.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 October, the Halloween Panto promises a mix of comedy, music, and light-hearted scares suitable for all ages. The event is being staged by Flux, a group known for its fun and interactive performances.

Organisers say visitors can expect “petrifying performances, hilarious antics, and lots of fun” throughout the evening. Audiences are also encouraged to dress up in their favourite costumes to add to the festive atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pantomime will be held at The Phoenix Centre on Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis (PO21 5JD). Doors open in the evening, and families are advised to arrive early to find their seats and soak up the spooky spirit.

A Halloween panto is coming to Bognor.

The event aims to bring the community together for a night of laughter and excitement during the Halloween season.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/flux-a-halloween-panto-tickets-1383573368189?aff=oddtdtcreator