Halloween panto coming to Bognor - 'oh no it isn't'
Taking place on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 October, the Halloween Panto promises a mix of comedy, music, and light-hearted scares suitable for all ages. The event is being staged by Flux, a group known for its fun and interactive performances.
Organisers say visitors can expect “petrifying performances, hilarious antics, and lots of fun” throughout the evening. Audiences are also encouraged to dress up in their favourite costumes to add to the festive atmosphere.
The pantomime will be held at The Phoenix Centre on Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis (PO21 5JD). Doors open in the evening, and families are advised to arrive early to find their seats and soak up the spooky spirit.
The event aims to bring the community together for a night of laughter and excitement during the Halloween season.