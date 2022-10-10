There will be apple bobbing, horror films, fancy dress, live DJ music and Hallowe’en cocktails, at the venue in Golfers Lane.

For a more relaxed event, the club is holding a Splat ’n’ Chat afternoon on Wednesday, October 19, where participants will enjoy sweet treats and a coffee, while following step-by-step instructions on how to create a painted masterpiece.

At Lanes, we are more than just a Health Club… We’re proud to have a thriving community and social events calendar which welcomes both members and non-members to enjoy a fantastic time at Lanes. From Sunday Roast get-togethers on the first Sunday of every month to BBQ’s, dance marathons and fundraising events, we have a jam-packed events calendar where there is something for everyone.

Lanes Health club runs a lot of fundraising events. One of the next ones is its Hallowe'en disco on October 21

We’re very happy to mention that through our last Quiz Night, we raised over £400 for Love Your Hospital - we love to give back to our community.

Please, keep up-to-date on our social channels for any upcoming events.

Thank you to all of our members and local community for supporting Lanes Health Clubs throughout the years. We hope to keep welcoming new faces in the near future to our family!