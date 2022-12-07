'Hands off our village green': Billingshurst residents' warning to potential buyers

‘Hands off our village green’ – that’s the warning from residents in Billingshurst to anyone who plans to buy a stretch of land near their homes.

The green – in Birch Drive – is up for sale at an online auction tomorrow (Thursday). And residents have expressed concerns that the land could end up being built upon.

However, West Sussex County Council has confirmed that the land has ‘village green status’ and is protected.

Birch Drive resident Samantha Stoodley said: “We are still concerned about the potential sale of the land, but we are really pleased that WSCC has now recognised and confirmed that the land does hold Village Green Status.

Residents in and around Birch Drive, Billingshurst, are fighting to keep the green by their houses. Pic S Robards SR2212052

"This, in addition to its Highway Status that the council originally cited, adds greater protection from any future development.

“Hopefully, now the land’s status has been confirmed, any potential buyers who were looking for development opportunities will think twice before bidding.”

The property – with a guide price of £5,000 – is on sale through agents Rightmove and is being marketed by London-based auctioneers McHugh & Co who describe it as ‘freehold land with road frontage of approximately 11,200 sq ft.’

The county council said it was contacting the agents to ensure that they made it clear to potential buyers that the land was protected.

A 'village green' in Birch Drive, Billingshurst, is up for sale - but villagers are determined that the land will not be built upon. Pic S Robards SR2212052

A spokesperson said: "Village greens are protected by section 12 of the Inclosure Act 1857 and section 29 of the Commons Act 1876. Section 12 makes it a criminal offence to do anything which injures a green or interrupts its use as a place for exercise and recreation.

"Section 29 also makes it an offence to permanently encroach upon or enclose a green, or to build upon or disturb the soil of a green otherwise than with a view to its better enjoyment.

“The land can still be sold but the village green status will still remain. It is possible for the freeholder to apply to de-register the land, but there is a process that would have to be followed, which allows for consideration of objections by the Planning Inspectorate.

"This would be in addition to any application for development and removal of the highway status which this land also has.”

