'Hands off' say residents as protest planned for Bognor Regis Town Hall

Timed to coincide with a full town council meeting, the protest will take place outside the town hall itself. It was planned after Arun District Council announced a number of changes to the provision of service at the facility.

"Throughout the pandemic, and now, if somebody presents in an emergency housing situation, we have staff available to support them in person. For more routine issues, we can book an appointment, or help them find the answers they need online,” a council spokesperson told the Bognor Regis Observer in June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This also happened pre-pandemic, but there was the option at that time to wait for a specialist to be available face to face – otherwise an appointment would have to be made.”

Bognor Regis Town Hall

Arun District Council has explained that the changes reflect a need to adjust to new ways of working post-pandemic, making clear that staff ‘will always do (their) utmost to accommodate individual circumstances.’

The organisers of tonight’s protest, however, disagree – insisting that the changes disproportionately effect the town's most vulnerable residents.

"What about those on limited income who have no access to the internet?” asked Danny Dawes, director of Grandads Front Room and the organiser of the event. “What about the elderly who want to speak with someone face to face... the old fashioned and polite way?

“If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. People were quite happy walking into the town hall and waiting to speak to someone, and when you actually talk to people face to face, you give them hope.

"Right now, with the cost of living crisis, there are so many people who just need a bit of hope – so why take that away?”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council commented: "We appreciate that a more organised and efficient appointment system will not suit everyone and we will always do our utmost to accommodate individual circumstances. It is worth being aware that the appointment can be set up at the customers convenience. This could be in person, in the office, by telephone or even virtually over the internet if that suits the customer.”