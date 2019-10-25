Hangleton women’s group to celebrate ten-year anniversary

The Hangleton and Knoll Multicultural Women’s Group will be celebrating it’s ten-year anniversary with a day of activities.

The day will give the group a chance to celebrate their background and cultures.

Aside from a celebratory cake-cutting led by High Sheriff of East Sussex Violet Hancock and Brighton and Hove mayor Alexandra Phillips, members will get the chance to try their hand at pottery, calligraphy, flower arranging and embroidery in a variety of workshops throughout the day.

There will also be live performances of Bollywood dancing, Gujarati stick dancing and opera, as well as a diverse range of multicultural snacks.

Providing women from BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) backgrounds with a valuable social support network, the group – founded in 2009 – helps women with access to employment, volunteering and training opportunities.

Its members are also encouraged to seek experience and training within the group itself.

Many act as representatives, spokesmen, volunteers and trainers, developing valuable skills to help them secure employment.

The group also supports its members in a more social capacity. The group runs regular peer-led health walks and monthly coffee mornings, during which the group comes together to discuss a variety of topics.

Members also take part in weekly yoga, swimming and Zumba and Bollywood dance

The celebrations, which will take place on November 3 at the Hangleton Community Centre, will give the group a chance to celebrate their achievements.

To find out more about the Hangleton and Knoll Multicultural Women’s Group, visit its Facebook Page.