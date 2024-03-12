HAODS celebrates 70 years in Horsham with a glittering Anniversary Ball
HAODS’ glittering 70th Anniversary Ball took place on Saturday, March 9, at the Drill Hall in Denne Road.
Members and friends dressed in their best ‘red carpet glam’ for an evening full of fabulous music and food.
Chairman Tess Kennedy presented long service NODA awards to Jamie Robbins (ten years), Chris Dale (ten years), Rachel Dale (20 years), Lynn Andrews (35 and 40 years) and Jane O’Sullivan (35 and 40 years).
She said: “Many thanks to you all for your commitment to the world of am-dram.”
Several HAODS members were also honoured with life memberships, including: Chris Dexter, Derek Sturt, Lesley Dolman, Bryan Swain, Stephanie Swain, Chrissie Tomkin. Helen Hilliard and Brian Hagan.
Tess said: “I won’t list their contributions to HAODS or I would be here until midnight. Suffice it to say they all gave their time to supporting us, whether it was as chairman. secretary or one of the many other roles required to run a society.”
The star of HAODS’ November 2023 Hairspray production Lizzie Alderton also made a surprise announcement that the committee had decided to award Tess Kennedy a life membership too. Mags Fisher was announced the new president of HAODS.
HAODS’ next show is Kipps: the new Half A Sixpence musical from May 14-18. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com for tickets.
HAODS thanked The Grazing Gift Box for their catering at the event and Naked Bass Functions and Wedding band for playing a selection of rock and pop hits throughout the evening.
The Capitol in Horsham is set close between April 2025 and December 2026 for refurbishment so HAODS is now trying to find alternative venues to perform in. HAODS is also searching for a new home for its rehearsals because it is set to leave its current home at Horsham’s former fire station on Hurst Road. If you can help HAODS find a new home please email [email protected].