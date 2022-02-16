Happy 100th birthday to Hastings ‘Old Town legend’ George

George, a proud member of the Winkle Club, lives on Pleasant Row, opposite Winkle Island, with wife Annie, and well into his 90’s performed the duty of raising the flag on the island.

On Tuesday February 15 members of the Winkle Club gathered outside his door to sing him Happy Birthday.

Later he enjoyed a party with friends at the FILO pub.

George Greaves 100th birthday celebration by Alan Roberts SUS-220216-084419001

George was born in Nottingham.

He served in the second World War in the navy as a radio telegraphist from 1940 to 1946, firstly on the destroyer “Saladin” in the North Atlantic and then in Infantry Landing Craft when he took part in the Sicily invasion and various commando raids.

George spent his civilian working life in personnel management - which became known as Human Resources. He retired in 1987 and spent much of his time in photographing the fishing boats and the beach. He also enjoyed his membership of the Stables Theatre, being on the front of house team for 20 years and appearing in several productions.

Richard Stevens, from the Winkle Club said: “I was so pleased that the Club was able to arrange such a fitting tribute to an Old Town Legend”.

George Greaves 100th birthday celebration by Peter Mould SUS-220216-084434001