Siou Hannam, director of Haven Young Creatives, told the Express: “On Sunday the community came together in Newhaven in a magical lantern procession along the harbourside. HYC produced Harbour Lights, now in its second year. Fish lanterns were created in free workshops, led by artist Patrick Bullock leading up to the event. There were also drumming and singing workshops on the day. A beautiful moving cormorant was made, which lit up, as it chased the fish lanterns along the parade, to the music and song. We would like to thank BN9 and Newhaven Town Council for funding this event. We hope to run it again next year and are seeking funding.”