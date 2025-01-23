Harbour Lights Procession in Newhaven 2025: photos show magical journey around town

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:38 BST
Young people took part in a magical journey around Newhaven on Sunday evening, January 19, at the Harbour Lights Procession.

Haven Young Creatives presented the event, which saw participants brave the cold weather with their lanterns and drums.

The theme this year was ‘The Spirit of the Cormorant’.

Siou Hannam, director of Haven Young Creatives, told the Express: “On Sunday the community came together in Newhaven in a magical lantern procession along the harbourside. HYC produced Harbour Lights, now in its second year. Fish lanterns were created in free workshops, led by artist Patrick Bullock leading up to the event. There were also drumming and singing workshops on the day. A beautiful moving cormorant was made, which lit up, as it chased the fish lanterns along the parade, to the music and song. We would like to thank BN9 and Newhaven Town Council for funding this event. We hope to run it again next year and are seeking funding.”

The Harbour Lights Procession

1. Newhaven

The Harbour Lights Procession Photo: Paul Trunfull

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

2. Newhaven

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

3. Newhaven

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

4. Newhaven

The Harbour Lights Procession. Photo: Catherine Benson

