'Hard work and commitment' - Worthing College students celebrate success at Lancing Fire Station

A dozen students from Worthing College have successfully completed a fire and rescue service course.

The IGNITE course – run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service – supports young people to ‘improve their personal resilience, boost wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build healthy communities’.

"During the course the pupils aged 16-19 took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities to support their social and emotional development,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"The combination of hands-on experiences including hose running drills, first aid training, communication exercises, and teambuilding activities helps to equip young people with lifelong skills and improve their confidence.

“A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the achievements of 12 students on Friday (October 17) at Lancing Fire Station in front of their proud families.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Andy Piller, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our latest IGNITE students and watch them demonstrate their new skills.

“Their hard work and commitment to the course has been fantastic and I can see how much they have developed their confidence, communication and teamworking over the course of this programme.

“Our Targeted Education programmes provide a valuable insight into the fire and rescue service which we hope will inspire young people to consider a career with us in the future.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire & rescue, said the IGNITE course is just one of a number of ‘inclusive programmes’ run by the targeted education team for young people – ‘helping to build safer, stronger, and more resilient communities across the county’.

He added: “I would like to congratulate all the young people who completed the course, and I hope they will use their new skills to support them in their future endeavours.”

People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s education programmes at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/