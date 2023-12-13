Hardworking hospital staff get festive gifts from 9th Haywards Heath Guides
The 9th Haywards Heath Guides gave some festive gifts to staff at the Princess Royal Hospital recently.
The girls collected small items like lip balm and hand cream and made some presents and cards.
Reverend Joanna Elliott, lead chaplain at the hospital, will now take the gifts to the hospital for Christmas and hand them out to those working over the holiday period. A selection of the presents will be in the wellbeing room for staff to enjoy if they need a Christmas ‘pick-me-up' during a difficult shift.