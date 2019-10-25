Harry Potter and Minecraft quiz books: Test your knowledge with Sussex pupils’ compilations

Pupils from a Sussex primary school have compiled their own quiz books on Harry Potter and Minecraft to test fans on their knowledge of the wizarding world and the acclaimed video game.

The Harry Potter quiz book has been compiled by Fittleworth CofE Village School superfans Esme-Rose Sneller and Hattie McTeer, with readers able to find out if they are a muggle, mudblood or pure blood.

Pupils from Fittlworth CofE Village School have compiled Harry Potter and Minecraft quiz books

>>> The Great Brent Lodge Bake Off: Take part in wildlife hospital’s hedgehog-themed competition <<<

Hattie has read all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books while Esme managed to read all the books twice in three months – and has also read Harry Potter and the Cursed Child more than three times.

The duo have used their extensive combined knowledge to create hundreds of questions to test your loyalty to the wizarding world.

More than 12 Fittleworth CofE Village School pupils have also compiled a Minecraft quiz book.

Packed with facts and trivia on the popular block building/survival game readers can test your knowledge on Redstone, potions, crafting, mobs and much more.

The children have taken the time to create and write the questions to help raise money for IT equipment at their school, where Minecraft is used to help them learn the basics of computer code and software development.

Priced at £6.99, the books are available to buy at www.g2books.co.uk or on Amazon.