Harry Potter TV Series: Sussex actor among favourites to play iconic role
Production on the hotly-anticipated Harry Potter TV series is just a matter of months away from getting off the ground, and we will be transported back to the magical wizarding world in 2026.
Filming is due to begin this summer, with a view to the project airing on HBO Max next year, and several big-name stars have been linked to the decade-long series.
Speculation about who might play some of the other major characters - Lord Voldemort, Dumbledore, Hagrid and Snape - has been rife over the last few months.
Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has created markets on who could play these iconic characters.
Lewes’ Connor Swindells, star of SAS Rogue Heroes is 11/10 to play Professor Quirrell, the third best odds to play the role behind Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Nicholas Hoult.
The Sex Education star is also 2/1 to portray Snape in the upcoming series. Paapa Essiedu is the 8/13 frontrunner to portray the role, followed by his Gangs of London co-star Joe Cole, who is a 7/4 chance.
