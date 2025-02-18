Harry Potter TV Series: Sussex actor among favourites to play iconic role

An actor from Sussex is among the favourites to play an iconic character in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Production on the hotly-anticipated Harry Potter TV series is just a matter of months away from getting off the ground, and we will be transported back to the magical wizarding world in 2026.

Filming is due to begin this summer, with a view to the project airing on HBO Max next year, and several big-name stars have been linked to the decade-long series.

Speculation about who might play some of the other major characters - Lord Voldemort, Dumbledore, Hagrid and Snape - has been rife over the last few months.

A casting call has been announced to find the new cast for HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series, looking for the show's new Hermoine, Harry and Ron. | Getty Images

Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has created markets on who could play these iconic characters.

Lewes’ Connor Swindells, star of SAS Rogue Heroes is 11/10 to play Professor Quirrell, the third best odds to play the role behind Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Nicholas Hoult.

The Sex Education star is also 2/1 to portray Snape in the upcoming series. Paapa Essiedu is the 8/13 frontrunner to portray the role, followed by his Gangs of London co-star Joe Cole, who is a 7/4 chance.