Harvey's to Hamsey, we try out the part of the Sussex Ouse Valley Way

I set off from Cliffe High Street, through North Court at the bottom of the town, nestled between LMK Nails and Spa, and Goldfinchs. Immediately you notice you're heading away from the bustling streets and embarking on a journey away from the quaint town centre.

The first part off your walk takes you past Harvey's brewery, before the footpath bends left, and then right to leave you adjacent to the river Ouse. The well maintained footpath then takes you below the bridge featuring an impressive mural featuring a Kingfisher. You're now heading away from the town as the path mimics the river and drifts gently in an S shape, it won't be long and you'll pass Tesco's to your right.

When you approach a playing field you'll have a couple of options, pick the pathway that leads straight on, and not to the right, stay on Jenner's Way hugging the tree line to your left. After several hundred metres the path bends to the left and takes you towards a footbridge over the River Ouse. If you feel the need to rest, this is an ideal spot as you'll see two benches where you can watch the world go by. Follow the sign "Sussex Ouse Valley Way" onto the bridge. If you look back towards the town you're treated to the sight of the cliffs above Lewes. As you exit the bridge, turn right and follow the path alongside the river, after several hundred metres you'll be entering an area of dappled light, this is an ideal place for blackberries. When you see the weeping willow on the other bank, you'll find that you will soon be approaching a gate that leads you to open fields. Straight ahead in the distance you may be to see the spire of Offham church reaching above the treeline.

You'll find the surface throughout this walk quite easy, and as you enter this stage it has a fine but gritty soft feel under foot. I would say even the lightest footwear would be suitable, especially in the middle of the year. As you look out to your left you can see a railway line, it's generally not too busy, and you'll notice just how peaceful it is out in the country. Most of the time the only things you hear are connected to nature, insects and maybe the occasional bird, but apart from that, it's so peaceful. On the weekends in the summer you'll be treated to the sight of people having fun on the river. Hiring pleasure boats, it's not unusual to see a canoe making its way along the river.

This stretch of the path is particularly enjoyable, as the footpath bends to the right you can see white cliffs over to your left, and as you head back towards the railway line there's an iron gate straight ahead, go through the gate and carry on to the next one that's only about two hundred metres further on. After passing through, it's now that you'll notice that the river turns to your right and heads out towards a large pilon. Having turned to the right you now get a glimpse for the first time of the ancient and beautiful Hamsey Church in the distance.

The area surrounding you is farmland, and so great consideration is needed if you own a dog. It's not unusual to see cattle and sheep grazing at close quarters and in the adjacent fields. Although we're not enjoying the same good surface of the footpath as we entered the open farmland, the grass here is generally kept short and so there's no real need for substantial footwear. When you pass through another gate you'll notice with even the gentlest of breezes, you'll hear the swishing of reeds brushing against each other on the far bank, which is now only about ten metres away. Keep going, and after seven small trees you'll come to a World War II pillbox, these were built as part of the anti-invasion strategy in the 1940's. Through one more gate, and then you start a gradual incline along a rural stone rural track. When you get to the end you'll reach your first piece of tarmacked road marked as Ivor's Lane, this is the end of your walk.

Time to rest, and enjoy the view before you start heading back, retracing your steps on this beautiful riverside walk

Follow the pictures on the next few pages

1 . I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

2 . I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

3 . I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

4 . I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld I walk the River Ouse from Harvey's to Hamsey. SR2508285. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards