Hassocks business achieves national mental health award

The autism specific school received the award for engaging the whole school in building a culture where mental health and wellbeing is placed at the heart of decision making. Principal Jen Weeks said: “We are all absolutely delighted at LVS Hassocks to have been recognised by The National College in gaining our National Mental Health and Wellbeing Accreditation. This has been achieved through a whole school approach in completing training over the course of the last year. I am so proud to work for LVS Hassocks, who support outstanding CPD and training opportunities for staff.”