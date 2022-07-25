Hassocks business achieves national mental health award

LVS Hassocks has been recognised for its commitment to students with a national mental health and wellbeing accreditation from The National College.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:56 am
Jen Weeks, Principal at LVS Hassocks
Jen Weeks, Principal at LVS Hassocks

The autism specific school received the award for engaging the whole school in building a culture where mental health and wellbeing is placed at the heart of decision making. Principal Jen Weeks said: “We are all absolutely delighted at LVS Hassocks to have been recognised by The National College in gaining our National Mental Health and Wellbeing Accreditation. This has been achieved through a whole school approach in completing training over the course of the last year. I am so proud to work for LVS Hassocks, who support outstanding CPD and training opportunities for staff.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Hassocks