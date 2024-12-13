Cycling enthusiasts from Hassocks found themselves sharing the Good Morning Britain sofa recently to promote their anti-loneliness work.

Members of Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks appeared on the TV show at 7.45am on Wednesday, December 11, having made an early journey to the London Television Centre.

Chapter Captain Bridget Hamilton was joined by Sarah Wooler from the group and 89-year-old passenger Keith Cook to explain what the group does. Visit cyclingwithoutage.org.uk.

Bridget told the Middy: “We help tackle loneliness in older people by taking them out for free trishaw rides to get them out in the fresh air and involved in the local community.”

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley (left and right) with Bridget Hamilton, Keith Cook and Sarah Wooler

She said: “A lot of the interview was with Keith for him to share what the impact is on an older person who spends a lot of time on his own.”

She said: “Going out on the bike enables him to go further than he can walk and see more and connect with more people.”

Keith said it was ‘great’ to be the show, adding that anyone on the sofa would never feel like millions of people were watching.

When asked about the cycling, he said: “It’s just an enjoyable experience. It’s a mixture. It’s back to cycling again, which is fresh air and the wind in your face. It’s talking with the ‘pilot’ because they carry on a conversation the whole time. We’ve got so much to tell them and they’ve got lots to tell us.”

Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks on Good Morning Britain

He described it as a two-way communication process, saying: “We’ve got eyes of so many years and so much experience that we see things that they probably don’t and we can talk about them.”

Keith, who used to be surveyor, said it is particularly interesting and exciting to see all the new estates going up around the town, which he would normally not be able to do.

Bridget called the Good Morning Britain experience ‘really lovely’. She said: “Everybody involved in the show is super friendly and terribly organised. You don’t have to worry about anything and there’s a lot of ‘toing and froing’ between us and the producers so that they are aware of what we want to say and what we’re about.”

She added: “It all felt very supportive. The presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley did an amazing job at promoting Cycling Without Age throughout Scotland, England and Wales.”

Sarah Wooler from Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks and Keith Cook

Bridget hopes the Good Morning Britain appearance will inspire others to get involved. She said: “Particularly older people who might have been watching who are on their own. We’d love them to reach out so we can get them out in the fresh air.”

Bridget said she became involved in the non-profit organisation in 2017 after attending an event in Sussex where founder Ole Kassow from Denmark was giving a talk (Cycling Without Age was founded in Copenhagen in 2012). Ole explained what the group was and showed a film about a woman called Mary who was the first Cycling Without Age Scotland passenger. Mary loved the experience and Bridget realised that ‘ladies like Mary exist in Hassocks’ and decided to bring the initiative to the town.

She said: “I raised the money to get our first trishaw and had a lot of help from very generous local charities and people and our first bike came over from Copenhagen in April 2018.”

The Hassocks team appeared on Good Morning Britain as part of its 1 Million Minutes campaign, which encourages viewers to pledge their time to charities that tackle loneliness. Cycling Without Age is made up of independent chapters across England and Wales, which are run by volunteers.