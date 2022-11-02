Hassocks Goes Gold 2022 announces amazing final total
This year’s Hassocks Goes Gold raised almost £17,000 for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.
Creator Rachel BartlettBundy told the Middy that the final total from this September’s event was £16,683.
She thanked everyone who contributed to the project for their generosity and said 2022 was the initiative’s most successful year yet.
The month-long charity event takes place every September and features a range of fundraising activities. It collects money through Pearl Power, a special fund named after Rachel’s daughter Pearl who died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma.