The fifth Hassocks Goes Gold event is going ahead this September and the deadline to sponsor a bow is fast approaching.

Individuals and businesses have until Saturday, August 12, to become a Giant Gold Bow sponsor and add their own message to it for a minimum donation of £20.

The trail of bows will be up for the whole month on a route through the village. People can visit www.justgiving.com/page/hgg2023 to sponsor a bow, or find out more about the event at www.facebook.com/groups/hassocksgoesgold or by emailing [email protected].

Event creator Rachel BartlettBundy said: “Over the past four years we have raised over £80K for research into children’s cancer and this year we have been able to fund not one but two new childhood cancer research projects.”

She said these will tackle juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia and medulloblastoma, a common type of childhood brain tumour.

Rachel started Hassocks Goes Gold after her daughter Pearl died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma. The goal of Hassocks Goes Gold is to help fight aggressive types of childhood cancer with poor outcomes.

Rachel said: “This year’s theme is Golden Teddies and the final poster featuring the winning artwork will be available for just £1 from QD Stationery throughout September. All proceeds from the poster sales this year will be going to help Teddy & the Big C – so make sure you get one to display in your window along with your own teddy. All businesses with shop windows will be given a free poster to start your September window display with a public voted prize for the most Golden Shop Window in September."

People can find out more about Teddy & the Big C at www.facebook.com/TeddyBigC. The campaign is in aid of Teddy Lichten, a little boy from Hassocks who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year.