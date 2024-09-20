Every September the bows appear on a special trail in the village, sponsored by local businesses and individuals, to raise awareness about children’s cancer.

The annual month-long charity event features art exhibitions, live music, a Golden Gala and much more.

All of this aims to raise funds for #PearlPower, which helps fight childhood cancers with poor outcomes via the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/HGG2024.

Organisers recently celebrated getting almost halfway to this year’s fundraising target of £10,000. They also said that the fabulous Golden Gala, which is set to take place at the end of September, is now sold out.

These images were taken by Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards.

1 . Hassocks Goes Gold Hassocks Goes Gold bows on display this year Photo: Steve Robards, SR2409191