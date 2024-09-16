Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trail of pop-up stalls are set to fund the fight against childhood cancer in Hassocks.

The Hassocks Goes Gold event takes place on Saturday, September 21 (10am-12.30pm) and people can see an interactive map at tinyurl.com/HGGStalls.

Items for sale will include: dragon glitter tattoos, toys, books, garden plants, empanadas and churros, cakes, children’s clothes, loom band jewellery, flapjacks and choc slices, adult’s clothes, lemon cloud puddings to take home, drum kit, kids IKEA furniture, bric-a-brac, and puzzles.

New stalls will be added up until the day. Email [email protected] to have your stall added to the map.