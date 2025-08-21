Hassocks Goes Gold 2025: more than 100 ‘flamboyant fish’ to go on display at annual event fighting childhood cancer

Hassocks Goes Gold is returning for 2025 to continue funding the fight against childhood cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giant Gold Bow Trail is set to appear in the village once again for the whole of September and all money raised from the sponsored bows will go directly to #PearlPower.

This campaign helps fight childhood cancers with poor outcomes via the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), the UK’s largest children’s cancer charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can make a donation at specialnamedfunds.cclg.org.uk/pearlpower. There is at GoFundMe page set up at www.justgiving.com/page/hgg2025 as well.

Hassocks Goes Gold is returning for September 2025

Organiser Rachel BartlettBundy said: “This year we heard that the money we’ve raised has helped fund four new research projects, all of which are targeting Ewing’s Sarcoma the very type of Childhood Cancer that claimed our daughter Pearl. The research aims to develop new, more effective treatments and help earlier diagnosis. It really illustrates how this fundraising has direct effects on the life chances for children with cancer.”

Jamie and Rachel BartlettBundy lost their ten-year-old daughter Pearl in 2017 and have been fundraising ever since.

Jamie is now preparing to paddleboard across the English Channel with his brother John to raise funds. The challenge was originally supposed to happen in August but was postponed because of bad weather. The new dates are September 2-5 and the fundraising goal is £15,500. People can donate to this challenge at www.justgiving.com/page/paddle4pearl2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said the events at this year’s Hassocks Goes Gold include a Golden Shoal art exhibition, which will be on all month. This will display all 126 paintings of the ‘flamboyant fish’ at Parklands Road Art Gallery, which were submitted to the poster competition.

On Saturday, September 6 (9am-12pm), will be Let’s STALL Childhood Cancer – a selection of stalls at the first Age Concern Boot Market. On the same day (2pm-3.30pm) will be Rockin’ Paul Going Gold, which offers a selection of rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, country and R&B hits outside 34 Fir Tree Way.

The Gold Whist Drive will be on Thursday, September 11 (6.45pm). All whist players are welcome at the Wilson Room, Age Concern, and entry is £5 with raffle. Contact Stella Jenner on 01273 843390 for more information.

Friday, September 26, will see the return of the Golden Gala – a themed quiz night including live jazz, a pudding auction and a raffle at The Hassocks Pub. A table for a team of eight people is £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

️Hassocks Village Market will be on Saturday, September 27 (9am-12pm) with soft toy and alcohol tombolas.

️A Wine Tasting Event will be at Adastra Hall on Friday, October 3 (7.30pm). Tickets are £20 from Proper Cycling.

People can also buy a HassocksGoesGold poster featuring the goldfish art competition winners for just £1 from QD Stationery, the August Village Market or from a volunteer seller.

️Volunteers are needed for Village Market stalls and for easy craft evenings to prepare for the Golden Gala and other events. People can donate prizes or vouchers for the September Daily Facebook Auction or the Golden Gala Raffle, or donate a bottle for the Village Market’s Booze Tombola. The Facebook Daily Auctions offer different new items and services each day on a 24-hour rolling auction. New auctions start at 8pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can take part in the Find the Gold Bike Challenge and the Golden Shop Window Display Competition or become a door-to-door poster seller for their street.

Email [email protected] to find out more or follow the event at www.facebook.com/groups/hassocksgoesgold.