People can sponsor a giant numbered gold bow in their own name, their company’s name, for a family or club or in someone’s memory.

These will be placed around Hassocks for the month of September on a public trail with a map.

“The deadline for having a bow is very soon, August 12,” said Hassocks Goes Gold creator Rachel BartlettBundy.

Rachel said the number of bows goes up each year with 65 in 2020 and 131 in 2021.

“The deadline is earlier this year so I can keep up,” she said.

The money for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group will be collected through Pearl Power, a special fund named after Rachel’s daughter Pearl who died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma.

Rachel said she did not realise how common childhood cancer is until her own daughter was affected and hopes Hassocks Goes Gold raises awareness.

She said this year saw the most ever entries for the poster competition with the theme being Golden Bees.

She said: "It was super hard to pick the winners and in the end we had five winners across the different age groups, five runner ups, two highly commended and also a special mention.”

All 168 entries are on display in The Parklands Road Gallery and winners have their work on this year’s golden poster.

People can buy a poster for £1 at QD Stationery on Keymer Road from mid August.

Other Hassocks Goes Gold events include: the return of daily Facebook auctions during September, a trail of stalls on September 11 and The Golden Gala on September 30 where teams of eight compete in a Golden Pub Quiz, with a pudding auction, live music and raffle. Tickets are £6 for the gala (£40 for a team of eight).

Rachel said [email protected] are doing a 24-hour hair cutting marathon from September 30 to October 1, and Hassocks Field Society is holding a coffee morning at Adastra Hall on October 1. Contact [email protected]

Donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HassocksGoesGold2022.