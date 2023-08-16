Hassocks stroke survivor with special needs writes book about love, friendship and trust
Gemma Masters, 29, from Hassocks, wrote a story called ‘What's it Like Being Special Needs’, which is currently for sale in Profiles Health and Beauty in Keymer Road.
Gemma told the Middy: “I’m a stroke survivor, but I can still walk and talk. I’m 29 and living in Hassocks, I’m a Harry Potter fan and love funny movies.”
She said her story is about love, friendship and trust and features a plot about jealousy, revenge and a kidnapping, but she said it has a happy ending.
Gemma said she used to help a charity called Team Domenica, which helps people young people with learning disabilities to find work and lead fulfilling lives. She added that she is friends with Domenica Lawson, who is one of Princess Diana’s godchildren and whose mother Rosa Monckton runs the charity.