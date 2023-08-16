Hassocks stroke survivor with special needs writes book about love, friendship and trust

A woman with special needs has written a short book that is available to buy in Hassocks.

Gemma Masters, 29, from Hassocks, wrote a story called ‘What's it Like Being Special Needs’, which is currently for sale in Profiles Health and Beauty in Keymer Road.

Gemma told the Middy: “I’m a stroke survivor, but I can still walk and talk. I’m 29 and living in Hassocks, I’m a Harry Potter fan and love funny movies.”

She said her story is about love, friendship and trust and features a plot about jealousy, revenge and a kidnapping, but she said it has a happy ending.