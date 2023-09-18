Hassocks tennis courts get impressive revamp after years of tireless campaigning

Members of Adastra Tennis Club in Hassocks are celebrating the ‘stunning’ refurbishment of the courts at Adastra Park.

The club has been campaigning tirelessly for revamped courts over the past few years while playing on ‘ever deteriorating court conditions’, said committee member Penny Hall.

She said: “Adastra Tennis Club has been going for decades and not only do we play tennis, we also have at least four tournaments per year, parties and outings – all at a very affordable price and amongst friendly people. Keith, our club coach, runs his own programme and this includes walking tennis, tennis for different levels and he also runs hugely successful kids clubs in the holidays.”

Penny said some members attended the Hassocks Parish Council and LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) launch of the improved courts on Saturday, September 9.

She said: “They have put together funding from various sources including the LTA to make this happen to provide usable facilities for the people of Hassocks and for our club. We are excited to reconvene as a club and play together again.”

People can now book court at clubspark.lta.org.uk/AdastraPark by entering the access code.

Penny added that the storage shed is missing at the moment but said the club is hoping to be successful in its bid for one. They should know whether they can secure one in October. She said: “We hope to see the courts well used over the coming months and years.”