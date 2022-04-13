On Saturday, March 26, 115 people took on the St Barnabas House South Downs Trek, walking 26.2 miles across the South Downs, and are set to raise £49,000 for the hospice.

Olivia Salameh from Hassocks, took on the trek in memory of her mum, Michelle Heal.

She took on the trek with her three brothers, Warren, Paul, Gary, and husband, Yosef.

Olivia said: “Mum loved walking, so this was the perfect challenge for us, In her last few days, Mum asked us to fundraise for St Barnabas House to say thank you for the care she received, and we would never not do what she told us to!

“In September 2020, amidst uncertainty across the world, we didn’t know what was just around the corner for us as a family.”

Following investigations due to swelling under her arm, Michelle was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer that had spread to lymph nodes under her arm and in her collarbone.

Michelle had an intense course of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and two operations, and the family were told that the tumour in her breast had gone and most of the cancer in her lymph nodes had been reduced.

“Throughout this difficult time, Mum made sure she lived life to the full and continued to look after our family, as only a mum would do”, Olivia added.

In September 2021 Michelle suffered from seizures and was admitted to hospital, where the family were told that the cancer had spread to her brain and spine.

On November 4, 2021, Michelle passed away at St Barnabas House at the age of 68.

Olivia said: “Mum spent her last five weeks at St Barnabas House, and we would never have got through that time without them. There are no words to express the gratitude we feel towards the staff for the way they looked after our family. Everyone at the hospice was incredible, from the nurses and care assistants to the receptionist and cleaners.

“Because of St Barnabas House, we could be a family for her final few weeks, and not her carers. We will be forever grateful for the quality time they enabled us to have with her and the kindness they showed us all.”

When asked why the family wanted to take on the trek, Olivia said: “We want to help as many families as possible to be looked after by St Barnabas House like we were. We can never repay the hospice for what they did for us, but we are going to give it a good go.”

To sponsor Olivia, visit www.justgiving.com/oliviasalameh

To find out about St Barnabas House, visit www.stbh.org.uk

