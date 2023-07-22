Hastings Adventure Golf roaring on the Lionesses in World Cup

The Hastings Adventure Golf courses on Hastings seafront have taken on a patriotic new look in support of the England Women’s team’s World Cup challenge currently underway in New Zealand and Australia.

Visitors decked out in England kit, or red and white clothing in honour of the national team, will receive a free second course – for every adult paying full price for their first round. England’s campaign kicks off with matches against Haiti (22 July), Denmark (28 Jul) and China (1 Aug)

The seaside attraction in Pelham Place has also renamed the holes across its courses in honour of the England team’s squad numbers. Alongside free rounds of golf, there will also be a bespoke range of England-inspired food on offer.

In celebration of England’s leading scorer, the limited edition 'Stanway' Strawberry will be available for the duration of the tournament. Plus, the Lionesses 'Russo' Ripple – a footballing twist on the classic Raspberry Ripple – will also be available on-site with 20p from each sale going to the Oliver Curd Trust, our charity partner of the year.

The three courses will be decked out in England’s team colours, including the famous windmill hole sporting a St George’s flag in support of the England Women's football team.

Director of Hastings Adventure Golf, Simon Tompkins, said: “The Lionesses are the team to beat going into the Women’s World Cup, having won the Women’s Euros almost a year ago.

"Everyone at Hastings Adventure Golf is getting behind the team, and to show our support, we’ve renamed all the holes on the courses after the England squad. We’re also launching a limited-edition range of desserts, which will be a welcome sweet treat after a round of seaside crazy golf. We can’t wait to see the course buzzing with support for the Lionesses this summer.”

