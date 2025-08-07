Hastings Adventure Golf to hold free family fun event for Carnival day

Hastings Adventure Golf free family fun event

This weekend Hastings Adventure Golf who will be joining in the carnival celebrations - with an evening of live music, street food, drinks, and family-friendly fun, all in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place on Carnival day – Saturday August 9.

There will be live entertainment from local legends The Cover Up’s, as well as Ben Maier. Every burger flipped and pint poured will help raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice, with donation buckets also on hand for those feeling generous.

Entry is completely free, and there’s even a flash sale on golf from 4–5pm, exclusively via the Hastings Adventure Golf App - perfect for a quick round before the Old Town Parade or returning for the evening festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Adventure Golf free family fun event

Set on the iconic 18-hole course at Marine Parade - home to the World Crazy Golf Championships - live entertainment kicks off at 6:30pm with a high-energy set from local favourite Ben Maier, followed by headline act, local legends The Cover Up’s from 7–9pm.

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “It’s the perfect chance to soak up the carnival spirit, enjoy great music and food, and support a charity that means so much to our community. We’re proud to host an event that brings people together - whether you’re here for a round of crazy golf or just want to relax with friends and family.

“Expect mouth-watering burgers, beef-dripping chips, candy floss, donuts, crêpes, and ice cream — plus drinks from local businesses the Brewing Brothers and 1066 Gin at the fully stocked bar."

No tickets needed – just turn up, have fun, and support a great local cause.