Hastings Amusements King dies aged 86

Harry retired last year after selling Coastal Amusements and the Deluxe, bringing to an end an era in which three generations of Symonds owned most of Hastings’ seafront.

In the 1940s his father ran Old Town Bingo (now Webbs Fish restaurant) and when he died in 1966 his son Harry purchased the derelict Victorian Deluxe Cinema and transformed it into a leading edge arcade and bingo hall. His two sons, Harry Jnr and Mark, worked alongside him. He went on to become a major player in the British amusements industry for over 60 years.

When he bought the iconic Victorian Deluxe building on the seafront he was just 30 years old. With a small team of local labourers he set about transforming the building into what became one of the most successful amusement centres on the South Coast. Harry sold the Deluxe in 2024.

Over the years, Harry’s investment in the town he loved has seen run-down buildings brought back into use.

He opened the town’s first snooker hall, attracting stars like Hurricane Higgins and Steve Davies, and helped to bring the International Chess Congress to the town.

He was instrumental in the formation of the boys’ boxing club, was a Director of Hastings Economic Development Company and sponsored charities and fund-raising events.

Harry bought the run-down Stade amusements and boating lake in 1997, which he transformed into a family fun park with children’s rides.

Harry led a fascinating life. Speaking to the Observer last year he said: "I was born in a caravan on a showground in Sheerness and it was a wonderful life. But I was sent away, when I was four, for a few years to a boarding school on The Green, in St Leonards. It was because of the war, but that was hard.”

Talking about his career, Harry said: “Hastings has been good to me and I really wanted to put something back. It’s hard to get it right all the time, but the thing is to keep moving forward, working things out in my mind until I get it right.”

Harry leaves a widow, Ann, to whom he was married for 65 years. Their two sons, Harry Jnr and Mark, who both worked with him at the Deluxe, predeceased him.

The funeral will take place at 12.15 on Thursday 9th July at Hastings Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.

1 . Harry Symonds Harry Symonds Photo: supplied

2 . The Deluxe The Deluxe Photo: supplied

3 . Harry Symonds Harry Symonds Photo: supplied