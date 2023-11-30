Ancient woodland in a part of Hastings is under threat by a proposal to build up to 140 new homes on it, concerned residents have said.

Peter Bailey said the woodland at Sandrock Bends, opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, adjacent to Coopers Vets and behind St Helen’s Church, has been earmarked for development.

He added that he and a group of residents in the area are now setting up a Save Sandrock Bends campaign group to fight any housing development plans for the site.

Peter said: “Our biggest concern is not only the loss of valuable wildlife and habitat and recreational space but also the fact that all the vegetation and trees on the site absorbs all the rainfall.

“Putting 140 houses on it will not only push all that water immediately onto downstream properties all the way to the town but also all the properties will consume additional water, and importantly generate sewage, all of which will have to be channelled downhill into an already overloaded drainage system off The Ridge.

“This land is the last remaining part of the wildlife corridor that links the Sussex Weald countryside to St Helen’s Park ancient woodlands, Alexandra Park and then to the town centre.

“The land is owned in different parts by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Hastings Youth Trust and an individual. Part of it used to be football pitches, which are now overgrown. There is a proposal, but not yet submitted to planning, to build 140 houses on the whole ancient bluebell woodland and green space area.

“ESCC has just put in a proposal to sell part of this land for housing development, being the footpath and an area either side of this, that cuts the corner on that bend in The Ridge.”

He said the recent storms and heavy rain had damaged every manhole grill on The Ridge from the Conquerors March to the cemetery, damaged the dam in St Helen’s Wood and contributed to the recent flooding and sewage overflow in the town centre

Peter said: “If excess rainfall continues to occur, as is predicted, then building on this land will contribute to further flooding. The Ridge is already overused at key times. Placing 140 houses in a critical and difficult part of the bend in The Ridge is just asking for more trouble.

“Affordable housing is obviously needed but there are many other suitable sites for housing in the borough which do not require loss of a critical green space. This is a disastrous proposal for Hastings residents.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “An advert was placed in the Hastings Observer as a notice to advertise our intention to dispose of the site. The purpose of doing so is to engage with the public so that any comments can be taken on board and used to shape our plans for the site.

“We have not identified a purchaser for the site yet. Any future sale of the land will be fully considered, with views expressed as a result of the recent advert taken into account.”

1 . Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Proposal to build 140 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings. Photo: staff

