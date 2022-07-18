Hastings and Bexhill MPs talk to farmers about new farm payment scheme

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, and Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, hosted a Roundtable in Udimore with local farmers and officials to answer questions about the new farm payment scheme.

It was arranged for farmers from Hastings and Rye and Bexhill and Battle to learn more about the changes that affect them.

Officials from the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) attended to explain the government’s plan to phase out Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments and to introduce a new approach.

The RPA is responsible for supporting the country’s farming and food sector, including by boosting the productivity of the farming industry, delivering subsidies to the sector, as well as helping to bolster the rural economy via development schemes.

Attendees had the chance to learn more about the work taking place that affects them, including the Countryside Stewardship and Lump Sum Exit schemes, and the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

Mrs Hart said: “Local farmers and their high-quality produce are an integral part of Hastings and Rye’s economy, and they also fulfil an important environmental function as stewards of the countryside.

“This sector is more important now than ever with the crisis in Ukraine showing the need for a high-degree of national self-sufficiency when it comes to foodstuff, and our local farmers continue to have my wholehearted support and thanks for the work that they do.”

Mr Merriman added: “The roundtable was a good opportunity for local farmers to meet with senior officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the RPA and to hear more about the new farm payments scheme.

"Having left the EU, we now have the chance to shape the farm payments and grants schemes to make sure they work for our farmers without placing a heavy administrative burden on them.