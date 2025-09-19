Hastings and Rother area planning round-up

Key applications include:

Relocation of Assistance Point on platform 1 of Battle station to comply with disability regulations. Battle Railway Station, Station Road, Battle. RR/2025/1183/L Removal of an existing modern porch at Iden Post Office, Main Street, Iden. RR/2025/1191/L

Land adjoining Hastings Contemporary art Gallery at Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings. Proposed parking location for a mobile studio and landscaping works to land east of the Hastings Contemporary Art Gallery. HS/FA/25/00430

Change of a property at 1 – 2 Trinity Street, Hastings from commercial and business use to a single dwelling house over the first, second and third floors. Form new ground floor lobby to shop and to stairs. Split the ground floor shop into two units. Install new shop front with new corner entrance. Install new external glazed doors to the rear elevation at first and second floors and replace window with new external glazed door to the intermediate landing between the second and third floors. HS/FA/25/00426

Conversion of a property at 21 The Croft, Hastings. from two flats back to a single dwelling house. Refurbishment of property with relocation of kitchen and bathrooms, alter/replace windows, replace doors, replace roof light, replace/repair external staircase, and internal works. HS/LB/25/00446

Hastings Borough Council has said it intends to make a disposal of open space land between Emmaus and Ramblers Coaches off Whitworth Road.

Plans have been submitted for the erection of a building, comprising two flats at London Road, Bexhill. RR/2025/1452/P.

Creation of an overflow car park and the erection of cycle and bin store with associated landscaping and works at Wylands Farm, Farm Shop, Powdermill Lane, Catsfield

RR/2025/1491/P.

An application has been made to determine if prior approval is required for the change of use of an agricultural building to form a three bedroom house at Hye House Farm, Royal Oak Lane, Crowhurst. RR/2025/1687/PN3.

For more planning applications and notices see www.publicnoticeportal.uk

