Hastings and Rother community rail projects up for national award

The projects range from train trips for adults with learning difficulties to renovating station buildings for community use.

They have been promoted by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) and station groups working with partners and volunteers.

The schemes shortlisted by its parent body Community Rail Network in its annual awards nominations include:

Station visits and train trips on the 1066 Line for adults with learning difficulties in partnership with the Aspens charity in Hastings in the Empowering Diverse Groups category.

A Town Explores A Book celebration of the history of the construction of the railways paired with a wider project to explore the contents of ‘The Railway Children’ by E Nesbit at St Leonards Warrior Square station under Community Engagement.

The renovation of Battle station house for community use under Most Enhanced Railway Spaces.

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “We are pleased that our projects have been shortlisted by Community Rail Network and that our collaborative approach with our partners has been recognised. We have worked hard to connect communities to their railways and these schemes all highlight the valuable work we do in the region.”

Sarah Chilton, director of communications and policy at Community Rail Network, added: “2025 is a very special year for community rail and the wider railway industry, and we’re delighted to see so many inspiring award entries showcasing amazing people, projects and initiatives from across our growing, grassroots movement.

“Huge congratulations to Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, all the station groups and volunteers for being shortlisted. We’re looking forward to joining them and our community rail colleagues and industry partners to celebrate their hard work, positivity and dedication at our awards evening.”

The winners will be announced at a high-profile awards ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday 13 March 2025.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and works to connect people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

The partnership works with the train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 130 stations on its 10 Community Rail lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips.

More details about the work of Southeast CRP at www.southeastcrp.org.

1 . A Town Explores a Book St Leonards A Town Explores a Book St Leonards Photo: supplied

2 . Redundant, former Station Masters' House at Battle Station, East Sussex has been converted for use as a community space. Room in use for 1066 Hastings to Tonbridge Line AGM Battle Railway Station, Station Approach, Battle East Sussex. TN33 0DE Picture: Andy Jones/Southeastern Redundant, former Station Masters' House at Battle Station, East Sussex has been converted for use as a community space. Photo: Andy Jones/Southeastern