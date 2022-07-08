Hastings and Rother group raise concerns over endangered swifts

Swift numbers have more than halved with populations falling by 58 percent since 1995. The numbers of swifts returning from Africa to breed in the UK is plummeting due to loss of nesting sites.

The group will be marking Swift Awareness Week 2022 by having a stand at Kings Road Market, on Saturday July 9, as part of the St Leonards Festival.

Ian Donovan, from the group, said: “We have been as active as ever this year with, in May, the official launch of the Battle Library swift brick project. Twelve bespoke swift nesting bricks were installed during renovation work in 2021 and in May, the group set up a display in the library that runs until the end of July.

A swift in flight. The birds are now on the endangered list

"Simultaneously, we installed a ‘swift caller’ in the clock tower there that they hope will lure swifts in to nest.

"Our swift box project is now into its third year with group members reporting take up of boxes this year with, they hope, resultant swift chicks successfully fledging.

"Swifts are in trouble and were reclassified as a ‘Red Listed Bird of Conservation Concern’ (BOCC) in December 2021. They overwinter above the Congolese rain forest and fly the round trip of 14,000 miles to nest in the UK every spring. They feed, sleep and mate on the wing, only landing to breed in the nooks and crannies of buildings or holes in the soffits of roofs.