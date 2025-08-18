A proposal to change a guesthouse into homes and alteration works at a Hastings pub are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted across Hastings and Rother.

Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council have announced a series of planning applications affecting listed buildings and conservation areas across the region.

The proposals range from architectural alterations to change-of-use applications, with opportunities for public consultation now open.

Key applications for Hastings include:

Hastings Borough Council

27 Tackleway, Hastings (HS/LB/25/00376) – Plans have been submitted for internal fireplace alterations and associated works at this listed property.

The John Logie Baird Public House, 29–31 Havelock Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00280) – Proposed removal of the existing front terrace to expand indoor seating. The plan includes new double doors, bi-folding doors, an entrance lobby, and updated shopfront balustrades.

Lloyds TSB, 16–17 Wellington Place, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00357) – An amended proposal includes replacement of the existing ATM, application of privacy films on windows, and installation of a new CCTV camera.

Flat 21, Medlow Court, 56 Eversfield Place, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00390) – An application to replace two front-facing timber sliding sash windows with uPVC alternatives, designed to replicate traditional styling.

Site of former 34 West Street, Hastings (Ref: HS/FA/25/00172) – The proposal involves partial demolition and reconstruction of a single-storey rear structure, construction of two new dwellings, and drainage updates. This application includes abutment work to 1 East Parade and has been revised with an amended description and new technical details.

Members of the public can view full details online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning or at the Community Contact Centre, Muriel Matters House, Hastings. Comments must be submitted within 21 days of this notice (or 14 days for amended plans). All responses will be publicly available online.

Key applications for the Rother district include:

28–30 Aviemore, Fishmarket Road, Rye (Ref: RR/2025/1100/P) – A proposed change of use from a guesthouse to two separate residential dwellings.

10 Western Road, Bexhill (RR/2025/1239/P) – Plans to convert the first and second floors into a two-bedroom flat/maisonette. This includes creating a new entrance via an existing emergency exit and fitting heritage-style uPVC sash windows.

The Surgery, Main Street, Northiam (RR/2025/1286/P) – A variation is proposed to a previously approved plan (RR/2025/101/P), aiming to revise the internal layout of the property.

For Rother applications, these can be viewed at www.rother.gov.uk/planning, or at public access points in Battle and Rye Libraries. Comments can be made online, by email, or in writing to the Head of Service – Strategy & Planning, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill.

Submissions must be received within 21 days from the date of this notice. Please note that all comments are public and will be published online.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.