Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore

Anger was directed at MP Helena Dollimore after she voted with the Government to remove the winter fuel allowance from all but the poorest pensioners

It came after she set out her reasons on her social media page. Many of those expressing anger and dismay were people who said they had voted for her.

More than 50 Labour MPs abstained during Wednesday’s vote, which resulted in removing the winter fuel allowance from all but the poorest pensioners that receive pensioner benefits such as pension credit.

Ms Dollimore said in her statement accused the Conservative government of leaving a £22 billion ‘black hole’ in the country’s finances and said: "We need to bring the change we so desperately need and fix our broken public services.

"These are not choices we expected or wanted to make, but we must be responsible and now target winter fuel payments at the least well off pensioners who need it the most.

"In Hastings and Rye we have an estimated 3,000 pensioners eligible for pension credit and continued winter fuel payments, who are not currently claiming it. I will be leading a local campaign to ensure all pensioners who need help can access it. If you, or someone you know, might need help, please get in touch at [email protected].

"The Government is committed to slashing fuel poverty through our Warm Homes plan, which will help insulate and upgrade millions of homes. Energise Sussex provide free advice on bringing down energy bills to all residents and I’d encourage people to access this advice by calling them on 01424 390062 or getting in touch with me.

"We are also protecting the triple-lock on pensions, which saw the new state pension rise by over £900 this year and a further rise will be announced in the budget next month. We also announced this week the Household Support Fund will be extended, providing £500 million of targeted support to those most in need.

"By taking tough decisions now to protect public finances we can begin the process of change that people in Hastings and Rye voted for.”

But many voters did not go along with the statement with one Old Town resident replying: “Shame on you. What’s next to be means-tested – the NHS?”

A long standing Labour supporter responded: “You can dress it up however you like but this is just hitting the wrong people. Good luck in your new ivory tower. You pulled up the ladder pretty damn quick.”

One pensioner said: “Shame on you. I am 83 years old and have always voted Labour. I am a party member and donated during the election campaign. I will never vote Labour again. This is not because I have lost the £300. I will still get this because I have pension credit. Tax the rich more – don’t kill off vulnerable pensioners.”

Another local resident said: “I voted for you and that makes me so angry. Picking on pensioners is mean and unnecessary and you could have abstained from the vote.”

One resident replied: “Your own party’s research indicated that this would cost 4,000 deaths. You need to stand up for what is right, not follow the party whip. This vote is not what your constituents wanted.”

Another said: “My parents, who are 80 and 76 years old are just £1 over the limit to claim pension credit. They have to pay for council tax, TV licence, dental treatment – the list goes on. Can you explain how they are well off, because I certainly can’t understand it?”

But there was some support for the move with one woman commenting: “What’s wrong with means testing? I totally agree that well off pensioners don’t need it.”