At 6.47am on Saturday, July 8 RNLI Lifeboat was requested to assist a yacht in difficulties with engine failure off the coast near Hastings.

RNLI Hasting’s ALB had already been tasked to the yacht and had it in tow but there was not enough water in the River Rother for the ALB to deliver it to moorings in Rye where the engine would be fixed.

Rye Harbour’s Atlantic ’85 also was unable to bring it in because of the low tide.

Hastings and Rye RNLI’s helped aid a yacht in distress on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Rye RNLI

RNLI Rye Harbour, therefore, made sure that the boat was safely anchored off the river-mouth, established that the occupants were fit and well and returned to the harbour, making the boat ready for further shouts in the day.

HM Coastguard tasked RNLI Rye Harbour at 1.50 pm to assist the yacht up to the dockyard where repairs would be carried out during the week.