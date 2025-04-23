The sunny weather drew the crowds to watch the event.
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society holds the competition in order to raise funds towards its big bonfire event in October.
The marbles tournament sees teams taking part in a good-natured competition with the chance to win a trophy.
There is a long tradition for playing marbles in East Sussex on Good Friday with the World Marbles Championship taking place at Tinsley Green, near Crawley.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. HBBS's Good Friday Marbles Competition at Winkle Island. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
2. HBBS's Good Friday Marbles Competition at Winkle Island. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
3. HBBS's Good Friday Marbles Competition at Winkle Island. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
4. HBBS's Good Friday Marbles Competition at Winkle Island. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
