Hastings Aquarium has new summer attraction

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST
A brand new adventure awaits this summer at Hastings Aquarium.

Included with all admission tickets, young explorers can uncover secrets within a ‘Lost Reef’ themed aquarium and follow a new rubbing plaque trail.

On every Friday during August there is an opportunity to meet Evie The Explorer who will be on hand to guide young explorers through the aquarium on an interactive quest full of clues, surprises and deep sea discoveries.

The aquarium is situated in Hastings Old Town at Rock-a-Nore Road, close to the main car park. The Lost Reef adventure runs from July 19 – September 2, from 10am daily.

