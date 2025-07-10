Hastings Aquarium has new summer attraction

Included with all admission tickets, young explorers can uncover secrets within a ‘Lost Reef’ themed aquarium and follow a new rubbing plaque trail.
On every Friday during August there is an opportunity to meet Evie The Explorer who will be on hand to guide young explorers through the aquarium on an interactive quest full of clues, surprises and deep sea discoveries.
The aquarium is situated in Hastings Old Town at Rock-a-Nore Road, close to the main car park. The Lost Reef adventure runs from July 19 – September 2, from 10am daily.
