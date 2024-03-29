Hastings area farm attraction has Easter Egg Hunt to raise funds for charity

Wylands Farm at Battle is staging The Great EGGSpedition to raise money for a Hastings children's charity.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 29th Mar 2024, 09:40 GMT
Wylands, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is inviting the public to take part in The Great EGGSpedition this Easter Holiday.

This is how it works: Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt around the woodland walk; complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate for every participating child.

It costs £2.50 per child, and all proceeds go to Charity For Kids, which helps sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and Rother.

The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - has chosen the charity as Wylands' official charity partner for 2024.

For more information go here

