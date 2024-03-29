Hastings area farm attraction has Easter Egg Hunt to raise funds for charity
Wylands, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is inviting the public to take part in The Great EGGSpedition this Easter Holiday. This is how it works: Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt around the woodland walk Complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate.
This is how it works: Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt around the woodland walk; complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate for every participating child.
It costs £2.50 per child, and all proceeds go to Charity For Kids, which helps sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and Rother.
The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - has chosen the charity as Wylands' official charity partner for 2024.
For more information go here
