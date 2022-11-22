Wylands Farm, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is holding its first ever late night Christmas shopping event on Friday December 2 between 6pm and 8pm.

Donna Bull from Wylands Farm said: "The site is probably best known for its fishing and accommodation, but now we have so much more.

"We are very proud of what we have built here, and now we want to make local people aware of what we have lots on offer and with the Festive Season almost upon us we thought this was the ideal time.

"We are very excited about this festive period. We have so much to offer, and we would like to extend the invite and ask you all to pay us a visit at our beautiful location."

"We have opened a top-quality Farm Shop offering the very best in fresh produce, drinks, gifts and more.

"During this year, we also opened our Lakeside Café , which opens seven days a week, which has quickly become very popular too."

The Christmas event will see Father Christmas arriving on a tractor for the lights switch on. There will be more than 15 craft stalls, including pottery, candles, jewellery, chocolate, crystals and woodwork. St Michael's Hospice stall selling Charity Christmas Crackers. There will also be carol singing from Rother Community Choir, while Festive refreshments and snacks will be available from the Lakeside Café. Seven Business units on the site will be open, offering prosecco, mince pies, samples, mini oils in goody bags, lucky dip, letters from Santa and dog treats. There is a Christmas hamper raffle in aid of St Michaels Hospice.

Donna Bull added: "As you can see, there will be so much going on, so please come and say hello. Entry is free. It will be festive, open to all the family, and of course having Father Christmas will be just great for the young ones. Please come along on December 2 - or indeed any day as we are open seven days a week.”

