Hastings area home care company backs local stoolball team

Radfield Home Care has proudly announced its sponsorship of Sedlescombe Ladies Stoolball Team, providing the players with brand-new sweatshirts and t-shirts ahead of their 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Holmes, Director at Radfield Home Care, met with the team this week to hand over their new kit and to learn more about the game from team captain, Tracey Ash.

For those unfamiliar, stoolball is a traditional bat-and-ball game with roots dating back over 500 years in Sussex. During the winter, the rules are adapted slightly for indoor play, with teams of eight per side. Matches typically last just over an hour and combine elements of cricket, rounders, and baseball. The sport is renowned for its inclusivity, with players ranging in age from teenagers through to octogenarians. In fact, the youngest player currently in the local league is just 15, while the oldest is an impressive 82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sedlescombe Ladies are part of a thriving local league played at Battle Sports Centre that has been running for 28 years, thanks in no small part to Tracey herself, who was instrumental in its formation. Today, 10 local teams take part in the competition, with Sedlescombe Ladies securing the championship title for the past two years. They now have their sights firmly set on a third consecutive win.

Sedlescombe Ladies Stoolball Team 2025

Radfield Home Care’s involvement came about after Tracey’s mum, Vera Ball, approached the company for support. Keen to give back to the community and promote women’s sport, Radfield was delighted to help.

“We’re so pleased to be supporting a team that embodies everything community sport should be,” said Samuel Holmes, Director of Radfield Home Care. “Stoolball is not only part of our local heritage, but it’s also a sport that brings people of all ages together – we even hear of teams with three generations of one family playing side by side. It’s exactly the kind of activity we’re proud to champion.”

Team captain Tracey Ash added: “We’re extremely grateful to Radfield Home Care for their support. The new kit has given the team a real lift, and we hope it inspires us to reach even greater heights this season as we go for a hat-trick of league titles.”

With their new kit and community backing, the Sedlescombe Ladies are looking forward to another exciting season – and perhaps to making local stoolball history.