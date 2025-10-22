Hastings area says farewell to great local character

People came together to raise a glass to John Barnes, known to many as ‘Rye John’ following his unexpected death earlier this month aged 70.

John was a real ale enthusiast and a well known face on the local pub scene. Three pub landlords were among mourners at his funeral, which took place in Bexhill on Wednesday October 21.

John grew up in Fairlight before moving to Rye. A civil engineer by trade he worked for for Conveyancing Direct in Hastings.

He was known for his extensive knowledge of pubs and beer and for his infectious sense of humour.

John Barnes, known to many as 'Rye John'

Robin Hill, co-owner of the Brickmakers Arms alehouse in Bexhill, said: “He was a regular here and often came on our minibus trips to local breweries. He was a great character mwho loved his real ales and had an infectious sense of humour, even if it was sometimes difficult to fathom. He will be much missed. Thanks for the memories John.”

John was also a regular at the Waterworks micro pub in Rye and the Twelve Hundred Postcards, in Queens Road, Hastings, which held a wake for him.

Landlord David Brumby said: “We loved to see John here. Friday nights will not be the same now.”