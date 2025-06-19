Hastings area women to swim Channel for charity

The women, who call themselves The Sussex Seals say they are feeling excited but a little nervous about the attempt.

They aim swim at least 21 miles from England to France. Each of them will take it in turns to swim for an hour in rotation. Swimming The Channel in a relay team takes an average of 15hrs but it can often take longer. They will be making the crossing without wet-suits.

The swim is being scheduled for August 16.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We are raising funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. All of us know people who have faced the far greater challenge of a cancer diagnosis and we will be holding those people in our hearts and minds as we swim.

Porters Wine Bar, in Hastings Old Town is organising a fund-raising live music evening for the Sussex Seals on July 10 from 7pm.There will be music from Blair Mackichan, Helen Sharpe and The Shady Pines.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raises money to improve the lives of people affected by cancer. They ensure The Royal Marsden’s world-leading nurses, doctors and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments. The charity also helps to fund state-of-the-art equipment and ground breaking research.

