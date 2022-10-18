Award winning young chef Marcus Clayton from Rye

Marcus Clayton, aged 26, impressed judges at the tough competition and will now go on to represent the UK in the global final in Milan next year.

After rounds of competitive cooking and outstanding displays of culinary prowess by some of the most talented young chefs in the UK, S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy recognised Marcus as the winner of the competition’s regional final at London’s BAFTA last week.

The 26-year-old chef lives in Rye and works at the Hide and Fox restaurant in Saltwood, Kent. He has been working in kitchens since he was just 14 and went to Sussex Coast College. He first had a job washing up. After studying his A-Levels, Marcus started working at the Mermaid Hotel in Rye, before continuing his learning and training at Thackerays in Tunbridge Wells, where he ran the pastry section.

Marcus Clayton in the kitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus then moved to a small holding in Kilndown, Kent, where he developed a passion for foraging and produce-led cooking, later opening the Curlew at Bodiam.

At the competition final, in London, Marcus won over the renowned jury, including Sat Bains and Claude Bosi, with his signature dish, Celeriac, Apple and Mushroom. It’s a dish he’s been perfecting over the years and one he chose to put forward to show how delicious vegetables can be.

Marcus Clayton said: "I’m delighted to have won, it's very surreal and I can't wait to represent the UK at the grand final. It's been a great experience so far, especially getting direct feedback from the esteemed judging panel. I’m looking forward to working closely with Lisa (Goodwin-Allen) on my signature dish ahead of the next stage in Milan."

To help Marcus on his journey to the Grand Finale in Milan, he has been assigned Michelin-starred chef, Lisa-Goodwin Allen, as a mentor who will provide him with guidance on how to improve his signature dish and support him in his preparation for the international finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad